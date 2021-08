Srinagar: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kashmir Unit will celebrate 75th Independence Day on Saturday at J-53 BJP State office Jawahar Nagar Srinagar.

According to a statement issued here, BJP J&K General Secretary (Org.) Ashok Koul will be the Chief Guest. “Meanwhile, BJP Srinagar vice president Uzair Beigh has extended felicitation to people on Independence Day and prayed for peace and prosperity of J&K,” it said.