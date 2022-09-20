BJP trying to dismantle Sufi traditions of J&K: Mehbooba Mufti

Jammu: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as a part of its “vicious agenda was all out to destroy the Sufi traditions, particularly those related to Islam, in J&K.”

She was reacting to media queries here about the ban imposed on “Dastaar Bandi” (turban-tying ceremony) by J&K Waqf Board.

“It seems that the BJP, as a part of its some vicious agenda, wants to annihilate every Suf tradition or religious legacy, particularly those related to Islam in J&K. As far as “Dastaar Bandi” is concerned, it (tradition) is not restricted to J&K only or for that matter our country or sub-continent, but it is practised across the globe at all the religious places. It is considered to be a blessing. You would have even seen Prime Minister Narendra Modiji or our Lieutenant Governor visiting any temple, Gurudwara or Ziyarat; (their) ‘Dastaar Bandi’ is performed. It is allowed and no objection is raised,” she said.