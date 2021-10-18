BJP urges migrant labourers to stay put

Jammu: Amid surge in targeted attacks on non-locals, Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina on Monday requested the migrant labourers to stay back in the Valley as he said "one has to work together to defeat Pakistani conspiracies”.

His remarks come at a time when dozens of panic-stricken migrant labourers reached Jammu from the Valley to head to their native places in Bihar, Chhattisgarh and other parts of the country.

Lakhs of migrant labourers usually return from the Valley before the onset of winter to escape the freezing cold, but the recent killing of five labourers in different parts of Kashmir has triggered fear among them and some of them have started returning to their native places ahead of the schedule.