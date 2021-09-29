BJP working for people’s welfare not votes: Ashok Koul

Srinagar: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Koul Wednesday said that the party was working for the people’s welfare not votes.

A statement of BJP issued here said that Koul during his visit to Rathpora, Eidgah in Srinagar said that BJP distributed 250 food kits among the poor and needy in the area.

He said that BJP’s popularity among the public was the result of proper implementation of welfare and public empowerment schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“India has witnessed corruption-free governance after decades. PM’s programmes and schemes are meant for the weaker sections, underprivileged and deprived class of the society. BJP is determined to serve the suffering humanity and continue its services for the needy. The party will continue to work and provide support to the poor,” Koul said.