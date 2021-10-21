BJP's policies have taken J&K back by decades: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti Thursday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government's policies on Jammu and Kashmir had taken it “back by decades”.

The former chief minister made the remarks in response to photographs and videos on social media in which security forces are seen frisking women and minors during surprise checking in Lal Chowk and other commercial areas of the city.