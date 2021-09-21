BJP’s youth wing organises blood donation camp at SDH Pampore
Kashmir

Srinagar: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organised a blood donation camp at Sub District Hospital (SDH) Pampore on Tuesday.

A statement of BJP issued here said that the blood donation camp was held under BJP’s ‘Seva and Samarpan Abhiyan’.

It said that BJYM General Secretary Bilal Parray and BJP’s J&K spokesmen Altaf Thakur and Abhijeet Jasrotia inaugurated the blood donation camp.

The statement said that the youth participated in the camp with enthusiasm with most of them being first-time donors.

It said that youth of Kashmir had decided that no more blood of innocents would be wasted and by donating more than 70 pints of blood in a single day, they had shown that peace saves lives.

