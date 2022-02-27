Bla girl receives international rank in English, Math Olympiad

A class 2nd student, Ayesha Shahid of Aarifeen School of Excellence (ASE), Delina Baramulla has received accolades by securing 529th international rank in International Junior English Olympiad and 580th international rank in the International Junior Math Olympiad, session 2021-22.

The NOF’s English and Math Olympiad exam was held in January and almost all schools from across the country participated in the event.

Ayesha participated in the junior category in the Olympiad which was conducted by the National Olympiad Foundation (NOF)-which conducts International Olympiads in nine subjects in more than 11 countries.