Bla girl receives international rank in English, Math Olympiad

A class 2nd student, Ayesha Shahid of Aarifeen School of Excellence (ASE), Delina Baramulla has received accolades by securing 529th international rank in International Junior English Olympiad and 580th international rank in the International Junior Math Olympiad, session 2021-22.
The NOF’s English and Math Olympiad exam was held in January and almost all schools from across the country participated in the event.
Ayesha participated in the junior category in the Olympiad which was conducted by the National Olympiad Foundation (NOF)-which conducts International Olympiads in nine subjects in more than 11 countries.
NOF’s junior is an education technology company delivering and engaging learning experiences to students across 11 countries in 4500 + schools.
NOF’s revolutionary technology identifies individual student learning gaps and fills those gaps through algorithmically generated curricula and interactive support.
Speaking about her daughter’s outstanding performance, Aasima Wasil said that Ayesha only went through the school curriculum and prepared for the international Olympiad.
“I am happy that the curriculum followed by ASE helped Ayesha a lot to achieve the feat. She didn’t consult any other books for the Olympiad. I want to thank Ayesha’s educators and school management for choosing the best curriculum and of international standard for our children,” Aasima added.
Ayesha Shahid secured 529th rank international rank and Ist rank in the class. The results claimed that she performed better than 72.73 percent of the total number of students who appeared in the Olympiad.
Coordinator ASE Sandra Mak congratulated Ayesha on her remarkable feat.
“Aarifeen School of Excellence is proud of all students who go above and beyond seeking to achieve more with their academic career. The Olympiads will be a regular part of the school. We hope to encourage all students at ASE to participate in such events and reach great heights,” Sandra said.