Blacklisting of an agency or contractor is subject judicial review: High Court

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir High Court has ruled that blacklisting of an agency or contractor is subject to judicial review.

Allowing a petition filed by a firm whose contract was cancelled by the J&K Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (JKMSCL) for not submitting an undertaking, a bench of Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey held that the decision-making process of the Government or its agencies in contractual matters has to be reasonable and in conformity with requirements of fundamental rights.

While the court underscored that law is clear that there must be judicial restraint in interfering with the administrative action, particularly in the matters of tender or contract, it said “the decision-making process can certainly be subject to judicial review”.