Jammu: A mysterious blast occurred in Nar Balakote area of Mendhar area in Poonch district on Monday morning. Officials said that the blast occurred near the Panchayat Ghar – the venue of Independence Day function where the Sarpanch hoisted the tricolour. A vehicle parked nearby was damaged, but there was no loss of life, they added.

Police said that investigation was initiated to find out the nature of blast, explosive used and other related aspects.