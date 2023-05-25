Block Diwas organised in Pulwama

Pulwama: The Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Awantipora, Zaffar Ahmed Shawl, today presided over a weekly Block Diwas at Block Development Office, Newa Pulwama.

People from various areas of Newa flagged-off developmental issues, demands, and projected grievances pertaining to their areas including the availability of drinking water, uninterrupted power supply, road connectivity, flood protection works, and other rural development works and public welfare measures.

The ADC listened to all issues and demands raised by people and PRIs, and resolved some of the demands on the spot. He also issued directions to the concerned officers for resolving and meeting the demands on a priority basis.