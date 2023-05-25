Block Diwas organised in Pulwama

Pulwama: The Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Awantipora, Zaffar Ahmed Shawl, today presided over a weekly Block Diwas at Block Development Office, Newa Pulwama.
People from various areas of Newa flagged-off developmental issues, demands, and projected grievances pertaining to their areas including the availability of drinking water, uninterrupted power supply, road connectivity, flood protection works, and other rural development works and public welfare measures.
The ADC listened to all issues and demands raised by people and PRIs, and resolved some of the demands on the spot. He also issued directions to the concerned officers for resolving and meeting the demands on a priority basis.
He appreciated the PDD, RDD and other departments for resolving the issues of public importance within the stipulated time frame and expressed hope that all other line departments will also come to the forefront and leave no stone unturned in fulfilling the demands of the common masses.
The ADC said that the outreach camps lead to a better connection between the Administration and the people and ensure effective planning and implementation of developmental goals through the vibrant participation of stakeholders. He stressed upon the officers to prioritize the demands and redress them within the stipulated timelines.
ADC appealed to the people to come forward in giving a helping hand to the District Administration in eradicating the menace of drugs from society.
Among others, officers from line departments, BMO Pulwama, BDO, and other concerned officials were present in the programme.