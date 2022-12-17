Block Diwas Pulwama draws massive public response

Pulwama: Block Diwas is proving effective in reaching out to the people, stated Baseer Ul Haq Choudhary, District Development Commissioner Pulwama.
He said this while speaking to a huge gathering of people at New Administrative Complex Kanjinag Awantipora. DC Pulwama spent the whole day in block Awantipora and listened to the people for redressal of their issues and grievances. He redressed hundreds of grievances on the spot.
He was accompanied by the DDC Member Avtar Singh, SSP Awantipora Mohd Yousuf, ADDC Pulwama Dr Sheikh Abdul Aziz, Additional Deputy Commissioner Awantipora Shri Zaffar Ahmad Shawl, ACD Pulwama Dr Farhat, President Muncipal Committee Shameema Raina, BDC Chairman Abdul Ahad, Tehsildar Awantipora, and all other District officers.
The PRI members and various public delegations put forth several demands including ensuring construction of interior road from Pulwama to Goripora, important bridges, implementation of works programme, ATM at Padgampora, staff availability in health centres, water facility, solar lights etc.
The DC gave patient hearing to the grievances raised and assured quality disposal of genuine issues in a time bound manner. He also gave on spot directions for redressal of many issues of urgent nature.
The DC further added that District Administration is ensuring to provide all facilities to the people at their doorsteps and in this regard necessary instructions are already given to line departments.
On the occasion DC distributed Sporting kits, Domicile certificates, income certificates, SC certificates, RBA certificates, and Golden Cards among various beneficiaries.
Speaking on the occasion, the DC reiterated that the Block Diwas is a novel platform for people to put forth their grievances and receive prompt responses. He emphasized that such mechanisms impart transparency in governance and promote responsive functioning of public entities.
He said that directions have been passed to all line departments to ensure that their representatives regularly participate in Block Diwas and ensure redressal of genuine grievances. He said that the Government is fully committed to last mile delivery of public services.
The DDC stressed on coordination among PRIs and officials to ensure welfare of the public, besides, directed the concerned Officers to be proactive and remain accessible to the people so that the purpose of the initiative is fulfilled and the genuine demands can be addressed in time.
He directed officials from various line departments to ensure time bound redressal of grievances and to maintain record of grievances received and disposed-off.
He assured the public of time bound redressal of all grievances.
He said it was the responsibility of the public to conduct social audits of these works and ensure that public money is being spent responsibly and for community benefit.
Later, DC Baseer Choudhary inspected the stalls installed by different departments and inquired about the benefits/ schemes being provided by these departments to the general masses, besides enquiring about the grievances redressal mechanism being adopted by them to satiate public aspirations.