Block Diwas Pulwama draws massive public response

The PRI members and various public delegations put forth several demands including ensuring construction of interior road from Pulwama to Goripora, important bridges, implementation of works programme, ATM at Padgampora, staff availability in health centres, water facility, solar lights etc.

The DC gave patient hearing to the grievances raised and assured quality disposal of genuine issues in a time bound manner. He also gave on spot directions for redressal of many issues of urgent nature.

The DC further added that District Administration is ensuring to provide all facilities to the people at their doorsteps and in this regard necessary instructions are already given to line departments.

On the occasion DC distributed Sporting kits, Domicile certificates, income certificates, SC certificates, RBA certificates, and Golden Cards among various beneficiaries.