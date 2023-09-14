Block level review meeting at Tral

Pulwama: Continuing block level review of development works and schemes, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pulwama, Dr.Basharat Qayoom today chaired a meeting at Town Hall Tral to review the progress of blocks Tral, Dadasara and Aripal.
At the outset, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Tral apprised the chair of various developmental schemes going on in the blocks and the resolution of grievances within the Sub Division and how Block Diwas has proved to be successful as a public outreach program.
The DC in his initial address advised all the departments to focus on differentiation of needs and demands. Demands should be noted and genuine demands should be addressed in Action Plans however basic utilities and needs should be taken into consideration and immediate resolution of basic needs be done, he added.
He said focus should be on developing Community assets rather than individual works while preparing plans and while framing DPRs all the utilities should also be accommodated within DPRs without failure.
The DC while taking department wise review focused on completion of works within the stipulated timeline.