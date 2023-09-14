Block level review meeting at Tral

The DC in his initial address advised all the departments to focus on differentiation of needs and demands. Demands should be noted and genuine demands should be addressed in Action Plans however basic utilities and needs should be taken into consideration and immediate resolution of basic needs be done, he added.

He said focus should be on developing Community assets rather than individual works while preparing plans and while framing DPRs all the utilities should also be accommodated within DPRs without failure.

The DC while taking department wise review focused on completion of works within the stipulated timeline.