Blood donation camp organised at SP Hr Secondary School Srinagar

Srinagar: The JKECC Ganderbal headed by the District President JKECC Ganderbal in a press release congratulated the JKECC and JKTA for successfully organizing a mega blood donation camp at SP Higher Secondary School Srinagar today.

The JKECC Ganderbal would like to place on record heartfelt gratitude to all those who participated in the camp and contributed to this noble cause in one way or the other, a statement read.

“JKECC Ganderbal would particularly like to thank Director School Education Kashmir Tassaduq Hussain Mir, Special Secretary to.

Government, Naseer Ahmad, Personal Officer to DSEK Jinab Ata-ul-Munim Tak, DIG South Sujit Kumar spared their precious time to grace the occasion with their benevolent presence. Their guidance and support will go a long way in enabling JKECC and JKTA to organize many more such programmes in the future as well.

It is worthwhile to mention that JKECC and JKTA being responsible organizations and a part of the society have been time and again taking up such initiatives to help and contribute towards the formation of a better society.

Pertinently today's programme was organised to commemorate global blood donation day,” the statement added.