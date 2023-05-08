Blood donation camp organised in Handwara

Kupwara: The Indian Red Cross Society, in collaboration with the Handwara Media Association (HMA), Handwara police, and 21 RR Army, organised a blood donation camp at Environmental Hall Handwara on Monday.
The event was a resounding success, with around 60 units of blood donated. The blood donation camp was inaugurated by ADC Handwara Nazir Ahmad Mir, President Media Association, BDC chairman Langate Showket Hussian Pandit, and Town Commander Handwara Major Jerry.
On the occasion, ADC Handwara, BDC Chairman Langate, SHO Handwara, army troops, police personnel, and media men among 60 people donated their blood.
ADC Handwara praised the initiative, stating that such programs are the need of the hour and everyone should come forward to lend a helping hand by donating blood to save precious lives.
The president of the media association expressed his gratitude to all the donors and the administration for their assistance in organising the blood donation camp. He also emphasised the association’s responsibility to give back to society and announced that more events like this would be organised in the future.
Red Cross volunteer Imtiyaz Ahmad, a senior member of the association, donated blood for the 63rd time, while the vice president of the association, Shamim Bhat, donated for the 32nd time, setting an excellent example for others to follow. The event was a great success, and the Handwara Media Association hopes to organise similar initiatives in the future to continue their efforts in giving back to society.