Blood donation camp organised in Handwara

Kupwara: The Indian Red Cross Society, in collaboration with the Handwara Media Association (HMA), Handwara police, and 21 RR Army, organised a blood donation camp at Environmental Hall Handwara on Monday.

The event was a resounding success, with around 60 units of blood donated. The blood donation camp was inaugurated by ADC Handwara Nazir Ahmad Mir, President Media Association, BDC chairman Langate Showket Hussian Pandit, and Town Commander Handwara Major Jerry.

On the occasion, ADC Handwara, BDC Chairman Langate, SHO Handwara, army troops, police personnel, and media men among 60 people donated their blood.

ADC Handwara praised the initiative, stating that such programs are the need of the hour and everyone should come forward to lend a helping hand by donating blood to save precious lives.