Bloodshed bringing more miseries to people: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar: Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Saturday condemned the killing of a policeman and a non-local labourer in Kulgam district who were shot dead in two separate attacks.

A statement of Apni Party issued here said that terming the incidents as “barbaric”, Bukhari said that the mindless violence causing bloodshed of innocent and poor people was adding to the sufferings of people in J&K.

“Radical forces have only added to the woes of the people and such actions are highly culpable. Violence in any of its manifestations is always unacceptable and will yield nothing except further death and destruction in this region,” Bukhari said.

He said that the vicious cycle of death had incurred heavy losses to human lives in J&K besides creating a stressful environment for the entire population living here.

“The forces inimical to peace have wreaked havoc to the socio-economic conditions of the people during the last over three decades and it is high time for such incidents to be stopped now,” Bukhari said.

He demanded a probe into these killings so that the culprits were brought to book at the earliest.