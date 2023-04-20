BLOs, supervisors meeting held in Shopian

Shopian: Following the extension of SSR time limit by two weeks, District Election Officer, Shopian, Sachin Kumar Vaishya held a meeting with BLOs and BLO Supervisors of 36-Zainpora and 37- Shopian Assembly Constituencies at Meeting Hall of Mini Secretariat Shopian today.

While addressing the gathering District Election Officer said that because of good response to the enrolment, the time limit has been extended up to 6th May 2023 and the same need to be informed to the general public.

BLOs were urged to verify the Assured Minimum Facility (AMF) Status of the polling stations and report the gaps at earliest for the redressal of the same.

The District Election Office Shopian has asked the departments of PWD, School, Health, PHE, Telecom, RDD regarding the maintenance of AMF facility at all the 247 Polling Stations of District Shopian. All EROS and AEROs have been urged to impress upon BLOs to improve the numbers of claims and objections and digitize all the pendency of claims by due dates.