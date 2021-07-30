Body of Mehar accident victim recovered after 5 days from Reasi

Ramban: The body of one of the Mehar Ramban car accident victims was recovered after five days from the banks of River Chenab at Adhoke in Reasi district, Police said.
It said that the body of wife of Railway Protection Force (RPF) Sub Inspector Rakesh Kumar identified as Asha Rani, 35, was recovered from Adhoke and shifted to District Hospital Reasi Friday afternoon.
On July 26, a Swift Dezire car (JK02CM-7664) went out of the control of its driver and plunged into River Chenab ahead of Ramban town.
Four family members including RPF Sub Inspector Rakesh Kumar, his wife Asha Rani and their two children Sachit Bhagat and Mehul Bhagat of Paloura Jammu drowned and were swept away in strong water currents of River Chenab.
Soon after the accident, Police and SDRF launched a search operation but they recovered only a bag from the embankments of River Chenab at Mehar and on Wednesday, the district administration has summoned NDRF to trace them in River Chenab.
However the body of Asha Rani was recovered and handed over to her relatives after conducting legal formalities at District Hospital Reasi on Friday afternoon.
Police said a search operation for tracing SI Rakesh Kumar and his two sons is going on.