Body of Mehar accident victim recovered after 5 days from Reasi

Ramban: The body of one of the Mehar Ramban car accident victims was recovered after five days from the banks of River Chenab at Adhoke in Reasi district, Police said.

It said that the body of wife of Railway Protection Force (RPF) Sub Inspector Rakesh Kumar identified as Asha Rani, 35, was recovered from Adhoke and shifted to District Hospital Reasi Friday afternoon.

On July 26, a Swift Dezire car (JK02CM-7664) went out of the control of its driver and plunged into River Chenab ahead of Ramban town.