Body of Shopian youth found in Banihal

Shopian: A pall of gloom descended onC hitragam Kalan village in south Kashmir's Shopian district after the dead body of a youth, who was tying the knot next week was found in Jammu's division Banihal area.
Arif Ahamd Ganie (26), a resident of Chitragam Kalan village was missing since he had gone to shop last week.
Local resident told Greater Kashmir that the family members of Ganie were left devastated after they saw pictures of the lifeless body of their son lying in Banhial on social media.
They said that the family immediately showed up at a local police station and brought the matter to the notice of police.
"They contacted police in Banihal and it was soon confirmed that they recovered the body of the deceased ", said the residents.
According to the residents, Ganie was going to enter a wedlock on May 16.