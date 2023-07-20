Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan pays obeisance at Amarnath cave shrine

Ganderbal: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan returned back to Valley on Thursday and performed Amarnath Yatra in Kashmir Himalayas by paying obeisance at the holy cave.

Sara Ali Khan, who is known for her spiritual journeys, this time embarked on the holy Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir via the shortest Baltal route in Ganderbal district. A video of the same has been going viral on social media. In the clip, Sara can be seen surrounded by security personnel as she made her way down after visiting the shrine. Earlier, the actress had shared photos of her travel adventures on her Instagram account. One heartwarming picture featured her in a makeshift tent of one nomadic tribal family, enjoying a cup of tea while a charming little goat nestled in her lap at the famous Thajiwas Glacier in Sonamarg health resort.

Sara Ali Khan often shares photos from her vacations and the latest edition is from her visit to Thajwas Glacier, Sonamarg. The actress shared pictures where she can be seen lying down and breathing some fresh air while also making friends with a goat and some local kids there. While sharing her photos, Sara wrote, "When the soul is content and the hamstrings are sore Bakri se phir bacchon se ki dosti And then we had the chai I adore ".