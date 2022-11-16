Book release function held at Charar-e-Sharief

1. Alchemy of Light volume 1st year released in the year 2011

2. Alchemy of Light volume 2nd released in the year 2013

3. Hayati Sheikh Abiyati Sheikh Kai aayinay mai released in the year 2017

4. Significance of Rozabal released in the year 2020 and

5. Alchemy of Light volume 3rd year released today on 16th Nov 2022

Among others Prof. G. N. Khaki Chairman Markazi Noor University of Kashmir, Dr. G. N. Haleem and Mohd Amin Bhat, president Kamraz Markazi Adab were also in the presidium.

Further, two papers on the book were presented by Ali Ahsan and Inayat Gul wherein it was stated that the book will attract readers for being of great significance for budding youth and scholars.

People from all walks of life including researchers, literary personalities, religious preachers and students participated in the conference and felicitated the efforts of Adfar who carried this mission with passion and translated the whole poetry of the great saint of Kashmir in three volumes.

The event happened to be the first of its kind conducted at the holy Shrine of Sheikh-u-Alam.