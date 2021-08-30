BOSE notifies date sheet for annual, bi-annual 10th-12th private exams

As per the notification of the board issued by the Joint Secretary Examination Prof Aijaz Ahmad Hakak, the examination centres allotted to the candidates would be notified on the admit cards of the students.

“The examinees are advised to adhere strictly to the instructions given on the back side of the admit cards and bring the admit card on all days of examination for verification,” the notification reads.

“The external practical examination will be conducted by the respective affiliated academic institutions at their own level immediately after the termination of theory examination and submit the award rolls internal and external practical to the Joint Secretary Secrecy BOSE, Kashmir division within 10 days,” it reads.

The joint secretary in his notification has advised the candidates to wear face masks and adhere to social distancing norms while the superintendents and inspector (head of the institutions) of examination centers have been asked to ensure complete sanitation of desks and examination halls a day before the commencement of exams.

“The Covid-19 SoPs should be strictly followed as per the orders and guidelines issued by the administration and Health department from time to time. All the heads of the institutions should ensure arrangements in the examination rooms,” it reads.

The BOSE has announced 40 percent relaxation in syllabus for class 10th to 12th in the upcoming private annual and biannual 2020-21 exams.

The relaxation has been given in view of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic and is applicable for the students in Kashmir and winter zones of Jammu division besides the students in Ladakh as a one-time measure.

“The students appearing in these exams will have to attempt only 60 percent marks from the question papers which will be treated as 100 percent at the time of evaluation,” Director Academics BOSE, Farooq Ahmad Peer said in a notification.