Boy dies due to suspected food poisoning at Ashmar

Ramban: A 14 year old boy died while his five family members fell ill and were hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning at their home in village Ashmar, Sangaldan here on Monday.
Police said the family of Mohammad Yousaf after having dinner prepared at home on Sunday night developed complications including vomiting and loose motion.
On Monday morning, some neighbors noticed them in an unconscious state and rushed them to PHC Sangaldan where the 14 year old boy was declared dead by the doctor and rest were hospitalised.
Later after providing medical aid at PHC Sangaldan, they were shifted to District Hospital Ramban for specialised treatment.
Dr Nabil Ganai who treated them at PHC Sangaldan said all had suffered vomiting and diarrhea. Police identified the deceased as Manzoor Ahmed son of Salamdin resident of Bajmasta Sumber.
Other five family members who were referred from PHC Sangaldan are undergoing treatment at District Hospital Ramban were identified as Mohammad Yousaf, his wife Naseema Begum and their son Barkat Ali, his wife Safora Begum, and their 10 year old son Shabir Ahmed. After conducting postmortem the body of the deceased boy was handed over his legal heirs for last rites on Monday evening.