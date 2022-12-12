Boy dies due to suspected food poisoning at Ashmar

Ramban: A 14 year old boy died while his five family members fell ill and were hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning at their home in village Ashmar, Sangaldan here on Monday.

Police said the family of Mohammad Yousaf after having dinner prepared at home on Sunday night developed complications including vomiting and loose motion.

On Monday morning, some neighbors noticed them in an unconscious state and rushed them to PHC Sangaldan where the 14 year old boy was declared dead by the doctor and rest were hospitalised.