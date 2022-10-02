Boy dies, other injured in Sopore road mishap

Sopore: A minor boy died and another was injured when a tractor in which they were travelling turned turtle in north Kashmir’s Sopore area of Baramulla district on Sunday afternoon.

Reports said that a tractor skidded off the road and turned turtle at Ded Mouj Tujjar Sharief area of Sopore resulting in on spot death of a minor and injuries to another person, who was rushed to SDH Sopore where from he was shifted to GMC Baramulla for advance treatment.

The deceased was identified as eight year old Tahir Ahmad Sheikh, son of Bashir Ahmad Sheikh of Sheikhpora Tujjar Sharief and the injured was identified as Aadil Ahmad Sheikh Son of Mohammad Amin of Tujjar Sharief Sopore.