B’pora Admin organises seminar on ‘Violence against Women’

Bandipora: The District Programme Officer Bandipora on Thursday organised a daylong seminar on ‘Violence against Women’ under the theme, ‘Suicide is not a solution, Break your Silence, End Violence against Women Now’ and ‘Raise Your Voice. Let us Orange the World’.

The event was chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad and was attended by Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Bandipora, Ali Afsar Khan; Nodal Officer Coordination, M Ashraf Hakak; Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Waseem Raja; MS DH Bandipora, Dr Nabeel; Dy ZEO Bandipora, CDPOs, IDPS Supervisors and workers, one stop centres staff, legal officers and other concerned officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Owais said the aim of ICDS and District Administration is to educate women and female staff about the legal aid provided by various acts and schemes.