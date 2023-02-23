B’pora Admin organises seminar on ‘Violence against Women’

Bandipora: The District Programme Officer Bandipora on Thursday organised a daylong seminar on ‘Violence against Women’ under the theme, ‘Suicide is not a solution, Break your Silence, End Violence against Women Now’ and ‘Raise Your Voice. Let us Orange the World’.
The event was chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad and was attended by Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Bandipora, Ali Afsar Khan; Nodal Officer Coordination, M Ashraf Hakak; Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Waseem Raja; MS DH Bandipora, Dr Nabeel; Dy ZEO Bandipora, CDPOs, IDPS Supervisors and workers, one stop centres staff, legal officers and other concerned officials.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Owais said the aim of ICDS and District Administration is to educate women and female staff about the legal aid provided by various acts and schemes.
He said the women should not tolerate violence against her and should not hesitate to take legal or any action for domestic violence and harassment. He urged the women folk to report the violence to break “this cycle of violence by bringing the perpetrators to justice.”
Dr Owais said by not reporting the crime, women not only allow injustice but also help in strengthening the hands of perpetrators.
The DC mentioned the role of One Stop Centre and Mahila Shakti Kendra in assisting the victims of justice. He urged the officers to create awareness about “these centres so that victims report to the centre when they need them.”
With regard to the violence at the workplace, Dr Owais said a robust complaint reporting and redressal mechanism is in place and complaints against any person are properly followed.