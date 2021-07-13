Brave hearts of 13th July continue to live in peoples’ hearts: PDP

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday paid tributes to the July 13 martyrs, stating that their role in Jammu and Kashmir’s freedom struggle can neither be undone nor can be forgotten.
Party Chief and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti while paying tributes said that on Martyrs day gates leading to their graveyards have been locked up. Attempts to distort and rewrite Kashmir’s history is being done to create a sense of defeat and helplessness amongst Kashmiris.
“Nevertheless as we pay homage to the heroes of 13th July 1931 our resolve to strive for restoration of J&K’s dignity remains firm,” she said.
Meanwhile, the party organised a commemoration event to pay homage to the martyrs at the party headquarters in Srinagar. The event was attended and addressed by senior leaders of the party.
In a statement, the party spokesperson said that the memory of 13th July martyrs cannot be erased by stopping us from paying homage at the graveyard and offering Fateha Khwani as the brave hearts will live forever in the hearts and memories of every freedom-loving democrat.
Speaking at the commemoration event party General Secretary G N Lone Hanjura said that PDP reiterates its commitment to the objectives of justice, empowerment and democratic rights that the martyrs have laid their lives down for.
Those who attended and addressed the commemoration event also included senior leader and former minister Naeem Akhter, State Secretaries Ab Hamid Kosheen, Gh Mohiuddin Wani, Party spokespersons Harbaksh Singh, Najm us Saqib, District President Budgam M Yaseen Bhat, former VC Haji Pervez, DDC Member Pulwama Abdul Qayoom Mir, Zonal Presidents of all assembly segments of Srinagar and leaders Rouf Bhat and Arif Laigaroo.