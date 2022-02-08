BRIDGING THE GAP | 19 years on, Shatwari Drugmulla bridge incomplete, people suffer

Kupwara: The residents of Shatwari Drugmulla in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district expressed resentment against the authorities for the inordinate delay in completing the bridge in their locality.
They said that the bridge was sanctioned in 2002 by the then chief minister Mufti Muhammad Sayeed but after the passage of two decades, it was still incomplete.
The residents said that the 450-meter bridge connecting dozens of villages with Drugmulla was to be built at an estimated cost of Rs 6.72 crore.
“With the completion of this bridge, it will significantly shorten the distance between several villages and help commuters reach their respective destinations in the shortest possible time,” said a local. “Since last several years we have been using a boat to cross the river. We don’t know when our miseries will end.”
The residents said that the bridge once completed would ease out the hardships of the students who have to walk several kilometres to reach Drugmulla.
They said that they went from pillar to post for redressing their grievance but to no avail.
They have sought immediate intervention of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in this matter.
Assistant Executive Engineer JKPCC, Kupwara, Farooq Ahmad Shah told Greater Kashmir that an amount of Rs 2 crore stands already utilised for the construction of the bridge.
He said that the bridge could not be completed due to lack of funds.
“We have written to the higher ups for the release of the remaining funds. Once the funds are released, the construction work will be resumed,” Shah said.