Bring peace, prosperity: GOC 15 Corps tells NCC cadets

Srinagar: GOC 15 Corps, Lt Gen D P Pandey Monday urged the National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets to bring peace and prosperity in the country.
A statement of Army issued here said that interacting with 150 NCC cadets from north Kashmir at an ongoing seven-day NCC Annual Training Camp at T Suntwari village in Machil sector, the GOC reiterated the significance of youth in today’s society and exhorted them to be good citizens and share the responsibility on behalf of the society in bringing peace, prosperity and security in the country.
He cited social service demonstrated by the NCC cadets during the Covid-19 pandemic as exemplary and worth emulating.
The GOC urged the cadets to continue rendering selfless service towards the community for social causes and during natural disasters.
The statement said that 68 Senior Division and 75 Junior Division cadets including eight girl cadets were participating in the camp that comprises activities like physical training, drill, weapon training and firing, yoga, hiking, sports, community service, environment protection initiatives and cultural programmes.
It said that the cadets are from Sopore, Handwara, Baramulla, Rafiabad, Langate, Lolab, Karnah, Bandipora and Kupwara.
The statement said that the NCC camp that is a first for the Machil sector is organised by 3 J&K Battalion NCC Baramulla with support of the Machil Brigade.
The GOC Chinar Corps was accompanied by the GOC Vajra Division during his visit.
The 15 Corps Commander was given a Guard of Honour by the cadets of the Senior Division.