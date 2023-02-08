‘BRO assures full cooperation to its contractors’

Srinagar: Officiating Chief Engineer of the Border Roads Organisation Project (BRO) Beacon Karnal Chaudhary met a delegation of BRO contractors who had called on him regarding various issues and assured full cooperation to them.
A statement of the BRO contractors issued here said that Chaudhary assured contractors that the impediments they face during ground work including geology mining, timely tax deposits, and timely payments would be taken care of and facilitated.
The statement said that the delegation also put forth the justified time extension due to COVID-19 and geology mining issues that hampered their work, which they said were considered by the officiating chief engineer.
The sale of e-mining was resolved by Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta in August last year.
The statement said that the BRO contractors delegation under the leadership of Abdul Rashid Mir thanked Chaudhary and assured him that they would work effectively for the benefit of the public.