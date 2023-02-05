BRO begins 'full scale' snow clearance on Gurez-Bandipora road

Bandipora: The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has begun snow clearance from the Gurez-Bandipora road in order to reopen it to traffic as soon as possible, officials told Greater Kashmir on Sunday.

'Full scale' clearance, officials informed, is being taken for the first time in the first week of February month.

The Gurez Valley in north Kashmir, located 84 kilometers from the administrative center of the Bandipora district, had been cut off after the snowfall in December stopped.

Like every winter, the administration dispatches choppers to transport persons in need. However, they are affected by the weather conditions, which causes the residents a great deal of hardship. In some cases, emergencies patients remain stranded for days to be airlifted.