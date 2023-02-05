BRO begins 'full scale' snow clearance on Gurez-Bandipora road
Bandipora: The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has begun snow clearance from the Gurez-Bandipora road in order to reopen it to traffic as soon as possible, officials told Greater Kashmir on Sunday.
'Full scale' clearance, officials informed, is being taken for the first time in the first week of February month.
The Gurez Valley in north Kashmir, located 84 kilometers from the administrative center of the Bandipora district, had been cut off after the snowfall in December stopped.
Like every winter, the administration dispatches choppers to transport persons in need. However, they are affected by the weather conditions, which causes the residents a great deal of hardship. In some cases, emergencies patients remain stranded for days to be airlifted.
With snow avalanche warnings in effect, a BRO official stated that "the procedure is carried out during restricted time frame, commencing 4:00 in the morning."
One of the most difficult and challenging spots on the route, Razdan Pass, is now being cleared by the BRO. A BRO official remarked, "The rapid blowing winds and freezing temperatures make things tough here as snow keeps accumulating."
With "heavy snow accumulation" at this point in the season, BRO officials stated, "we anticipate it will take 4-5 days minimum." However, even the smallest shifts in the weather have always caused BRO personnel to restart the clearance procedure.