BRO crosses Razdan Pass to open Gurez-Bandipora road

Bandipora: With precipitation remaining comparatively less this season, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) which is preparing to open Gurez-Bandipora road has already crossed the tough Razdan Pass in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, officials said.
As per the BRO, though there was a likelihood of the road getting through for traffic in March, much of the target had already been achieved before time with the induction of sophisticated machinery this time.
“On the Bandipora-Gurez Road, we have already crossed Razdan Pass and from Dawar side we have reached upto kilometer 58. That effectively means we still have 16 km of clearance balance,” the BRO officials overlooking snow clearance operations said.
They said that they were using two dozers, one wheel loader, and an American Kodiak snow cutter, which is a new machine inducted this year for faster clearance.
As per the officials, much of the road length has been cleared but the “actual challenge” started now as the teams were approaching the most avalanche-prone areas falling immediately after Razdan Top.
Razdan Top, which is considered most dangerous for fast icy winds and repeated snow accumulation cuts at an elevation of 12,000 feet above the sea level.
The BRO officials said that the likely opening of the road was still the end of March, but due to clear weather, the BRO was trying to connect as far as possible so that “we achieve risk mitigation to a large extent when we open the road”.