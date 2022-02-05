BRO crosses Razdan Pass to open Gurez-Bandipora road

“On the Bandipora-Gurez Road, we have already crossed Razdan Pass and from Dawar side we have reached upto kilometer 58. That effectively means we still have 16 km of clearance balance,” the BRO officials overlooking snow clearance operations said.

They said that they were using two dozers, one wheel loader, and an American Kodiak snow cutter, which is a new machine inducted this year for faster clearance.

As per the officials, much of the road length has been cleared but the “actual challenge” started now as the teams were approaching the most avalanche-prone areas falling immediately after Razdan Top.