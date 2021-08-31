BSF constable dies mysteriously in Sunderbani

Rajouri: A constable rank official of the paramilitary BSF died under mysterious conditions in Sunderbani camp after which Police took up the investigation of the case.

The dead official has been identified as Constable Rakesh Kumar of 69 Bn of the BSF and a resident of Pathankot.

Officials said that the dead official was present in the camp when he fell unconscious in the morning and was rushed to Sub District Hospital Sunderbani but was declared brought dead.

Police said that a post-mortem examination of the body had been conducted, and investigation was going on.