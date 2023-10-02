BSF organises Swachhata Hi Sewa cleanliness drive

Srinagar: The Border Security Force (BSF) units in the Bandipora sector, under the aegis of Sector Headquarters BSF on Sunday organised a cleanliness drive as part of the “Swachhata Hi Sewa” campaign.

The event witnessed active participation from the local population of Bandipora and adjoining areas, along with enthusiastic school children and BSF personnel.

The cleanliness drive, conducted under the guidance of Commandant (Administration), BSF SHQ Bandipora, Deepak Kandpal, was aimed at instilling a sense of responsibility towards cleanliness and the environment.

Commandant Koushlesh Rai and S P Anand, along with several other officers and BSF personnel participated in the programme.

Commandant Deepak Kandpal emphasised the significance of cleanliness for overall health and the importance of maintaining a green environment. He stressed that the primary objective of the programme was to create awareness among the local population of Bandipora about the importance of “Swachhata” (cleanliness) and its impact on their lives.