Buddha Amarnath Yatra | 4th batch of over 900 yatris reaches Rajouri

Rajouri: The fourth batch of the Budsha Amarnath Yatra comprising over 900 yatris from outside Jammu and Kashmir was received in Rajouri on Monday.
The yatris in the third batch performed darshan at the Buddha Amarnath Temple at Mandi and then returned for a night’s stay at Sunderbani before paying obeisance at Shiv Khori shrine and finally left for Jammu.
As per the officials, the fourth batch of yatris was received in Rajouri on Monday morning amid tight security arrangements.
The yatris had their lunch in Rajouri camps before leaving for Poonch.
At Poonch base camp, the yatris would stay for the night and then move towards the Buddha Amarnath Temple at Mandi where they would pay obeisance.
Meanwhile, the third batch of yatris, who paid their obeisance at the temple on Monday morning, returned from Poonch.
They would stay for the night at Sunderbani from where they would move to the Shiv Khori shrine at Ramsoo, Reasi.