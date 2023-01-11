Budgam administration organises Pani Samiti Sammelan

Budgam: District administration Budgam organised Pani Samiti Sammelan today here.
The Samellan was presided over by the District Development Commissioner Budgam S F Hamid IAS.
Among others ,Superintendent engineer hydraulic circle Budgam (Member Secretary JJM Budgam) Er. Irfan Ul Islam, Executive engineer Jal Shakti PHE Division Budgam Er. Shakeel ur Rehman, , Executive engineer Jal Shakti PHE Division Chadoora Er. Nazia Nazir, Coordinator Project Management Unit Budgam Er. Mudasir Untoo , PRI’s ( Chairman Pani Samiits), Pani Samiiti members, FTKS users participated in the workshop.
During the programme, DDC Budgam said that all the Samitis are being trained regarding various aspects of Jal Jeevan Mission to achieve the vision of Har Ghar Jal various schemes, and given an exposure about best practices across the country.
He emphasised that the Pani Samiti must act as the crucial decision making and executing body in the implementation process.
The DC further said that women must play an important part in realizing the objectives of Samitis.
The participants were sensitised regarding their role and implementation regarding motivating rural community and village level front level workers in monitoring of village action plans, conducting household survey of population benefitted by water supply schemes executed under JJM, creating awareness on various aspects of water such as rain water harvesting, artificial recharge, water quality, water-borne diseases, water saving, water handling, drinking water source augmentation/sustainability aspects, etc.