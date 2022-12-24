Budgam villagers seek compensation for land taken for construction

Srinagar: The villagers of Breinwar, Jabar in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Saturday complained that they were yet to receive compensation for the land and trees that were taken by the government for the construction of the road from Hanjura to Breinwar (11 km).
A delegation of locals told Greater Kashmir that the road was constructed in 2016.
“More than six years have passed but we have received the compensation of the land and the tree given to the PMGSY department for the construction of the road,” said Siraj Ud Din, a local of Breinwar village.
Locals said that they have been making the rounds of the government offices but nothing has been done till date.
“When our land was taken, we were promised that the compensation would be given, but we have not been given any penny yet. We have also been visiting the DC Budgam and SDM’s office in this regard but we have always been taken for the ride,” another local Jalal Ud Din said. The landowners also alleged that the local officials of the PMGSY department were not giving them No Objection Certificate (NOC) pertaining to the taking away of the trees that came under the project. However, Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Syed Fakhrudin Hamid said that he will look into the matter.