Budgam villagers seek compensation for land taken for construction

Srinagar: The villagers of Breinwar, Jabar in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Saturday complained that they were yet to receive compensation for the land and trees that were taken by the government for the construction of the road from Hanjura to Breinwar (11 km).

A delegation of locals told Greater Kashmir that the road was constructed in 2016.

“More than six years have passed but we have received the compensation of the land and the tree given to the PMGSY department for the construction of the road,” said Siraj Ud Din, a local of Breinwar village.