Budha Amarnath Yatra concludes

Rajouri: The annual pilgrimage of Baba Budha Amarnath concluded on Tuesday and the annual Chari Yatra was taken out amid tight security arrangements with thousands of devotees taking part in the yatra.
Officials said that the Chari Yatra that marks culmination of Baba Budha Amarnath Yatra was taken out on Tuesday morning from Dashnami Akhada in Poonch.
Pithadishwar Swami Shri Vishwatmanand Sarswati Ji Maharaj led the yatra and thousands of devotees from across Jammu and Kashmir took part in yatra.
Officials added that after passing through Chandak, it concluded at Poonch Mandi temple of Baba Shri Budha Amarnath where prayers were offered and pious annual pilgrimage of Budha Amarnath was closed.
Officials stated that although devotees will keep coming for paying obeisance at temple till the festival of Raksha Bandhan but the official pilgrimage has been closed from today.