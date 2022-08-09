Budha Amarnath Yatra concludes

Rajouri: The annual pilgrimage of Baba Budha Amarnath concluded on Tuesday and the annual Chari Yatra was taken out amid tight security arrangements with thousands of devotees taking part in the yatra.

Officials said that the Chari Yatra that marks culmination of Baba Budha Amarnath Yatra was taken out on Tuesday morning from Dashnami Akhada in Poonch.