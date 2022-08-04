Budha Amarnath Yatra continues

Rajouri: The annual pilgrimage of Baba Shri Budha Amarnath Yatra is going on smoothly in Rajouri and Poonch amid bad weather conditions.

Over six hundred pilgrims from outside Jammu and Kashmir reached Poonch to pay obeisance at Budha Amarnath temple.

As per official figures, over 1,000 devotees today went Poonch for paying obeisance at temple who include over six hundred pilgrims from outside Jammu and Kashmir.