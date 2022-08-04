Budha Amarnath Yatra continues

Rajouri: The annual pilgrimage of Baba Shri Budha Amarnath Yatra is going on smoothly in Rajouri and Poonch amid bad weather conditions.
Over six hundred pilgrims from outside Jammu and Kashmir reached Poonch to pay obeisance at Budha Amarnath temple.
As per official figures, over 1,000 devotees today went Poonch for paying obeisance at temple who include over six hundred pilgrims from outside Jammu and Kashmir.
“The batch of these pilgrims from outside J&K were sent from Jammu yatri bhawan and they reached Rajouri on Thursday afternoon where they took lunch and later left for Poonch and reached base camp in Poonch on Thursday evening,” the officials said.
They added that these pilgrims will visit Baba Budha Amarnath Temple on Friday morning and will pay obeisance there.
Officials further said that annual pilgrimage is going on smoothly even after bad weather conditions and continuous rainfall in many parts of Rajouri and Poonch.