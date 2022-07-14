Budha Amarnath Yatra | Security heightened in Rajouri, Poonch

Rajouri: The security apparatus has been heightened in Rajouri and Poonch districts for the upcoming Budha Amarnath Yatra scheduled to start in the last week of July.
On Thursday, a joint coordinating conference of all security forces was held in Rajouri to discuss the security-related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the yatra and to ensure better synergy between the security forces during the yatra period.
Officials told Greater Kashmir that the Budha Amarnath Yatra was scheduled to start on July 28.
The different yatra batches would move from Jammu and halt for lunch at Rajouri and reach Poonch in the evening hours.
The yatra cavalcade would move over Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch National Highway while the security forces have strengthened the security measures for fool-proof arrangements during the yatra.
“The hinterland security has been heightened in all possible measures which include security at halt points, route security, and cavalcade security,” the officials said.
Meanwhile, given the upcoming Budha Amarnath Yatra, a joint coordinating conference was conducted at Headquarters Counter Insurgency Force Romeo at Rajouri.
In an official statement, Jammu-based Defence PRO said that this meeting was attended by General Officer Commanding Romeo Force, Deputy Commissioners of Rajouri and Poonch district, Deputy Inspector General of Police Rajouri Poonch Police Range, Deputy Inspector General of BSF, Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri, and representatives of intelligence agencies.
The meeting agenda was to coordinate and assess the security and welfare arrangements for smooth conduct of Budha Amarnath Yatra in 2022, the statement reads.