Budha Amarnath Yatra | Security heightened in Rajouri, Poonch

Rajouri: The security apparatus has been heightened in Rajouri and Poonch districts for the upcoming Budha Amarnath Yatra scheduled to start in the last week of July.

On Thursday, a joint coordinating conference of all security forces was held in Rajouri to discuss the security-related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the yatra and to ensure better synergy between the security forces during the yatra period.

Officials told Greater Kashmir that the Budha Amarnath Yatra was scheduled to start on July 28.