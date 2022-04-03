Budnamal without electricity for 5 months

Kupwara: The residents of Budnamal close to Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district Sunday expressed strong resentment against authorities for failing to restore electricity for last five months thus putting them into a lot of inconvenience.
The residents said that last year, although the electricity was supplied in their area for the first time but soon at the outset of winter, it disappeared. Still authorities were doing nothing to restore electricity.
The residents said that their happiness knew no bounds after electricity was provided to Budnamal area for the first time but since October 2 last year, they are being deprived of the same.
The residents said that they have brought this issue into the notice of concerned authorities on numerous times but nothing has been done with regard to restore electricity in their area.
“We were told that the electricity would be restored before the month of Ramadan but that promise turned out to be a farce one,” a local said.
Block Development Council (BDC) Member Reddy Chowkibal Firdous Ahmad while talking to Greater Kashmir acknowledged the hardships faced by the people of Budnamal with regard to lack of electricity.
He impressed upon the concerned authorities to immediately restore electricity, so that the hardships of people in Budnamal may end.
Executive Engineer Power Development Department Division Kupwara Shamim Ahmad told Greater Kashmir that due to very heavy snowfall in the area, the transmission lines and electric poles had witnessed heavy damage.
"We are sure that within couple of days electricity would be restored in Budnamal area," he added.