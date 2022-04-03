Budnamal without electricity for 5 months

The residents said that their happiness knew no bounds after electricity was provided to Budnamal area for the first time but since October 2 last year, they are being deprived of the same.

The residents said that they have brought this issue into the notice of concerned authorities on numerous times but nothing has been done with regard to restore electricity in their area.

“We were told that the electricity would be restored before the month of Ramadan but that promise turned out to be a farce one,” a local said.