Bung destruction drive undertaken in Handwara

Srinagar: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police in Handwara destroyed wild bung in village Wahipora in the jurisdiction of Police Post Chogul.

A police party of Police Post Chogul along with BDC chairman Langate, Sarpanch, Panchs and other respectables of the area carried a special drive against wild bung cultivation Village Wahipora and its adjacent areas. During the drive, huge quantity of wild bung was destroyed.

General public of these areas have widely appreciated the action taken by the Police and assured their full cooperation in future to eradicate the drug menace from the society. "Persons found indulging in drug peddling & cultivation of contraband substances shall be dealt as per law, " police said.