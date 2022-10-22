Burglar arrested with gold, cash in Bandipora

Bandipora: Police Saturday arrested a burglar from Srinagar with gold and cash stolen from a house he had barged into at Lankrishipora village of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

A police spokesperson said, “Police Station Bandipora received a complaint from Ghulam Qadir Dar of Lankreshipora stating that some thieves had barged inside his residential house and decamped with golden ornaments worth thousands of rupees and some Cash”.

In this connection, the spokesperson said a case FIR No.169/2022 under relevant sections was registered at police station Bandipora and investigation was started.