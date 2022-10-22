Burglar arrested with gold, cash in Bandipora

Bandipora: Police Saturday arrested a burglar from Srinagar with gold and cash stolen from a house he had barged into at Lankrishipora village of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.
A police spokesperson said, “Police Station Bandipora received a complaint from Ghulam Qadir Dar of Lankreshipora stating that some thieves had barged inside his residential house and decamped with golden ornaments worth thousands of rupees and some Cash”.
In this connection, the spokesperson said a case FIR No.169/2022 under relevant sections was registered at police station Bandipora and investigation was started.
Acting on this complaint, a team of police station Bandipora under the supervision of DySP Headquarters Bandipora Mohammad Shafat and comprising SHO Bandipora inspector Ashiq Hussain, PSI Saqib Ahmad & PSI Rakesh Kumar was constituted, he said.
During the course of Investigation many suspects were called for questioning and after utilising all available technical and human resources, the team arrested one accused person, the spokesperson added further.
The police identified the accused burglar as Amir Ahmad Rather, son of Ghulam Nabi Rather, a resident of Aanchar in Soura, Srinagar.
Police said the accused has confessed to the commission of crime “and upon his disclosure, stolen goods which included golden Jewellery and Cash of rupees 21350 were recovered from his residential house in Srinagar and that investigation has been taken up”.