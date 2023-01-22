Burglars decamp with goods worth lakhs from fish market Baramulla

Baramulla: The burglars struck at a fish market in Baramulla on Saturday night and decamped with articles worth lakhs of rupees.
The officials of Baramulla police soon after receiving information reached the spot and took stock of the situation.
As per affected shopkeepers, they were shell shocked on Sunday morning when they saw shutters of their shops lifted and articles worth lakhs of rupees missing.
“The burglars without any fear looted four shops one by one. They decamped with costly articles including grocery items. The cost of the decamped articles is in lakhs,” said one of the affected shopkeepers.
From last few days reports of burglary incidents have been on rise. In old town Baramulla, there has been sudden spurt in incidents of burglary. The increase in such incidents evoked strong resentment from the locals and prompted them to stage protests against such incidents a few days back.
“The rise in burglary incidents has created fear among the local residents here. The authorities need to act fast and protect people from losing their valuables,” said Farooq Ahmad, a resident of old town Baramulla.