Burglars in Pulwama uproot ATM, loot cash

Pulwama: In an over night burglary, thieves stole a cash laden ATM machine in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday.

An official said that burglars entered an ATM kiosk of Jammu and Kashmir Bank near Government Degree College, uprooted the machine and fled with it.

The exact amount filled in the machine was not known immediately.

However according to a local news agency the machine contained an amount Rs 24 lakh.