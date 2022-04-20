Burglary case cracked in Sopore

Sopore: Police in Sopore have cracked a burglary case and arrested the accused person involved in the crime.
Police Post Putkha received a written complaint from Muhammad Ayoub Dar resident of Chotipora Hygam stating therein that some burglars entered his house and stole a motor worth thousands.
Accordingly, a case vide FIR number 31/2022 under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Tarzoo and investigation was initiated.
During the course of investigation, a special police team headed by SHO PS Tarzoo assisted by IC PP Puthkha under the supervision of SDPO Sopore was constituted. After strenuous efforts, the team managed to arrest the suspected person involved in the commission of crime. He has been identified as Mehraj ud Din Bhat resident of Chotipora Hygam.