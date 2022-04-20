Burglary case cracked in Sopore

Sopore: Police in Sopore have cracked a burglary case and arrested the accused person involved in the crime.

Police Post Putkha received a written complaint from Muhammad Ayoub Dar resident of Chotipora Hygam stating therein that some burglars entered his house and stole a motor worth thousands.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR number 31/2022 under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Tarzoo and investigation was initiated.