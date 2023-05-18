Burglary case solved in Shopian

Srinagar: Police in Shopian have solved a burglary case by arresting five person involved in the commission of crime. Stolen property worth lakhs have also been recovered from their possession.

A press release said that Police Station Shopian received a written compliant to the effect that during the intervening night of April 15and 16, some unknown burglars have stolen 11 sheep (hybrid type).

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No.68/2023 under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Shopian and investigation was initiated.