Burglary case solved in Shopian

Srinagar: Police in Shopian have solved a burglary case by arresting five person involved in the commission of crime. Stolen property worth lakhs have also been recovered from their possession.
A press release said that Police Station Shopian received a written compliant to the effect that during the intervening night of April 15and 16, some unknown burglars have stolen 11 sheep (hybrid type).
Accordingly, a case vide FIR No.68/2023 under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Shopian and investigation was initiated.
During the course of investigation, investigating team developed human/technical inputs and accordingly several suspects were detained for questioning. During questioning, officers learnt the involvement of five suspects in the commission of crime.
They have been identified as Nisar Ahmad Malla son of Ghulam Rasool Malla, Gulzar Ahmad Mir son of Abdul Qadoos Mir, both residents of Check Sangdan Imamsahib Shopian, Sheeraz Ahmad Hajam son of Mohammad Abdullah Hajam resident of Watoo Kulgam, Sajid Gulzar Ganie son of Gulzar Ahmad Ganie resident of Akalmir Khanyar Srinagar and Irshad Ahmad Ganie son of Mohammad Shafi Ganie resident of Rozbal Khanyar Srinagar.
During further questioning, officers also learnt of their involvement in several other burglary incidents at different locations of Anantnag, Awantipora, Kulgam and Pulwama areas.
On their disclosure, stolen property worth lacs including vehicle Tata Mobile bearing registration number JK18-0124, vehicle Taveera bearing registration number JK03C-1249 and 03 sheep were recovered.