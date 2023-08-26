Burglary case solved in Shopian

Shopian: Police in Shopian have solved a burglary case by arresting an accused person involved in the commission of crime and recovered stolen property from his possession.

On 24 August, Police Station Shopian received a written compliant from one person Junaid-ul-Islam resident of Kapren Shopian stating that during the intervening night of 23/24 August some unknown burglars have stolen Generator, Vibrator, Steel shuttering boards from the trading construction company at Habdipora. Accordingly, a case vide FIR No.148/2023 under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Shopian and investigation was initiated.

During the course of investigation, a police party led by SHO Police Station Shopian “developed human, technical inputs and zeroed in on some suspects for questioning.”