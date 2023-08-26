Burglary case solved in Shopian

Shopian: Police in Shopian have solved a burglary case by arresting an accused person involved in the commission of crime and recovered stolen property from his possession.
On 24 August, Police Station Shopian received a written compliant from one person Junaid-ul-Islam resident of Kapren Shopian stating that during the intervening night of 23/24 August some unknown burglars have stolen Generator, Vibrator, Steel shuttering boards from the trading construction company at Habdipora. Accordingly, a case vide FIR No.148/2023 under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Shopian and investigation was initiated.
During the course of investigation, a police party led by SHO Police Station Shopian “developed human, technical inputs and zeroed in on some suspects for questioning.”
During questioning, one accused identified as Imran Ahmad Wani resident of Tak Mohalla Shopian confessed his involvement in the commission of crime.
On his disclosure, stolen property worth lakhs were recovered from his possession. Vehicle (Tata Mobile) bearing registration number JK22C-0380 used in the commission of crime was also seized in the instant case. Further investigation into the case is going on.
“Community members have lauded the efforts of police for cracking, solving the case. Our consistent actions shall assure community members that Police have resolved to act tough against individuals involved in any kind of criminal activities,” police said.