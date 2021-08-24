Burglary incidents increase in Tral

Pulwama: Burglars are on a prowl in Tral area of Pulwama with the area witnessing increased burglary incidents.
Locals said that Monday night burglars barged into the house of Mansoor Ahmad Bhat and looted cash and jewellery worth thousands of rupees.
Bhat informed the Police about the incident.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Zamrooda, wife of Mansoor Ahmad said that she had no property or amount except the stolen cash and jewellery.
“We were asleep in our room and the burglars ran away with cash and jewelry from the other room. I am very poor and I have no other property. My family is shocked by the incident,” she said.
Locals said that the burglary incidents in the area were increasing while the authorities were unable to take stern action.
On August 21, burglars entered a shrine at Dadsara in broad daylight and looted cash from the donation box.
The burglars also barged into the Masjid and broke the lock of the donation box and looted cash.
The same day, burglars looted cash and jewellery from a house at Kaigam.
In another incident, the burglars looted cash from a house at Parigam.
In a failed attempt, burglars tried to enter the house at Nawdal but locals foiled their attempt.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, SDPO Tral Aijaz Ahmad said that a case was registered into Monday night’s incident and investigation started.
“The family was asleep in one room and the burglars broke into another room. We request the locals to be vigilant in the villages and cooperate with us in the investigations of the case,” he said.
Locals complained that in the recent past, burglars also stole sheep and cows in many villages of Tral and Awantipora area.
They are demanding immediate arrest of the burglars.