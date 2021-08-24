Burglary incidents increase in Tral

Pulwama: Burglars are on a prowl in Tral area of Pulwama with the area witnessing increased burglary incidents.

Locals said that Monday night burglars barged into the house of Mansoor Ahmad Bhat and looted cash and jewellery worth thousands of rupees.

Bhat informed the Police about the incident.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Zamrooda, wife of Mansoor Ahmad said that she had no property or amount except the stolen cash and jewellery.