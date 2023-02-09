Business Planning skill training for small scale Agri-startups commences at SKUAST-K

Srinagar: A weeklong management development program (MDP) skill training on the ‘Business Planning and Appraisals’for small scale Agri-startups commenced at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir, Shalimar campus.
Sponsored by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, the training is conducted by the School of Agricultural Economics & HBM under SKUAST-K Innovation, Incubation & Entrepreneurship (SKIIE) Centre.
Director, Planning and Monitoring Prof Haroon R Naik, Dean Faculty of Horticulture Prof Shabir A Wani, Head, SAE&HBM Prof SH Baba, Pathologist Dr Aflaq Hamid, and In Charge National Seed Project Dr Gowhar Ali were present at the inaugural session.
At the outset, programme organizer Dr Omar Fayaz Khan gave an outline of the programme and the specializations of the resource persons invited for various technical sessions. He highlighted the benefits of the programme and advised participants to utilize the learning from the training in successful business planning.
Prof Baba deliberated about the design of the programme and talked about its importance in an upcoming era where the possibilities of job cuts in formal sector would be higher. He highlighted the importance of acquiring advanced business skills for self-employment.
Prof Wani briefly shared his experience of various countries and their approach towards the encouragement of entrepreneurship. He discussed the various tools for the appraisal of various business activities.