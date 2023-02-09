Business Planning skill training for small scale Agri-startups commences at SKUAST-K

Srinagar: A weeklong management development program (MDP) skill training on the ‘Business Planning and Appraisals’for small scale Agri-startups commenced at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir, Shalimar campus.

Sponsored by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, the training is conducted by the School of Agricultural Economics & HBM under SKUAST-K Innovation, Incubation & Entrepreneurship (SKIIE) Centre.

Director, Planning and Monitoring Prof Haroon R Naik, Dean Faculty of Horticulture Prof Shabir A Wani, Head, SAE&HBM Prof SH Baba, Pathologist Dr Aflaq Hamid, and In Charge National Seed Project Dr Gowhar Ali were present at the inaugural session.