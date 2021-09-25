Buyer-seller meet with agro, food product importers of Canada organised

Principal Secretary Industries & Commerce, Ranjan Prakash Thakur said that “Jammu & Kashmir has paced up the work in last 2 years and will be making history soon in terms of economic growth, exports, investments besides having excellent industrial eco-system. “Soon J&K will be having its logistics parks, airport cargo depot, complete railway connectivity, international air connectivity and off course improvement in policies and infrastructure towards removing bottlenecks for having better exports and business-ecosystem”, he added.

He also said that Jammu & Kashmir has huge potential in agro-horti and other food sectors because of being organic and having world class quality.

Tauseef Sheikh, President ICCC, who acclaimed the initiative taken up by JKTPO and urged upon the need of organizing more such meetings for promotion of trade and economy locally and internationally as well.

Ankita Kar, MD JKTPO, briefed the forum about the status of agriculture, horticulture and food sector of J&K through a detailed presentation which focused on major Agri-Horti Products from J&K and their GI status which is important for sustainable growth and development of these products. She also highlighted various strengths of J&K that can play a vital role in giving boost to our economy by way of exports.