CAG censures School Education Department for slow pace of work

Srinagar: The School Education Department (SED) has failed to complete the restoration work of the damaged infrastructure despite the passage of six years, a report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) said.

The CAG report censured the SED for the slow pace in the execution of works taken up by the department.

It said that around 718 repair and renovation works relating to the permanent restoration of damaged infrastructure in SED were identified in December 2016 for execution at an estimated cost of Rs 107.61 crore.